MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,741,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,041,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300 in the last 90 days. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

