MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Okta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Okta by 8.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $10,544,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 20.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

