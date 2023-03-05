MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 504,624 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

MCRB opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

