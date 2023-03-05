MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Conduent by 11.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 52.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 168,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,679,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 590,643 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Conduent by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

