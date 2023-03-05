MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $15,107,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 810,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $13.08 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

