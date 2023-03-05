MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 964,343 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 729,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 481,002 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 206,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX opened at $33.87 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

