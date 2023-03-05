MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 28,583 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

ViewRay Price Performance

ViewRay stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

