MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stagwell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 12.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stagwell by 16.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stagwell by 28.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STGW opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

