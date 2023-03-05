MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 81.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TITN opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

