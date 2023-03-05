MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MITK opened at $9.50 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

