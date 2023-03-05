MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,491 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $524.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

