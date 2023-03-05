MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,268 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 160,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Shares of ACRE opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.