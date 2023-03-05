MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,363 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.24. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

