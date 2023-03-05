MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,702 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 29,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,148,421.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,011,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,687,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,585 shares of company stock worth $14,414,084. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.61.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

