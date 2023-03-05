MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after buying an additional 481,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EQH stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

