MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CTOS stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.00 and a beta of 0.59.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

