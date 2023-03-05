MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,005,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $29.32 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000 in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

