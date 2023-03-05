MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 228,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

NYSE BW opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.96 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.