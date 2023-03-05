MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $36.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Orthofix Medical

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading

