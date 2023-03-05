MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10,382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,156,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO opened at $1.32 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $343.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

