MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

