MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 183.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,993 shares of company stock worth $46,853. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

