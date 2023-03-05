MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

