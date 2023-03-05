MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE OWL opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.