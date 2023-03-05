MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $242,000 Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $386.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,889,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

