MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Seer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seer by 262.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,011 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seer by 7.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seer Price Performance

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $124,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $124,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $299,702 over the last three months. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seer stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

