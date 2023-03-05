MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

