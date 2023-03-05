MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.