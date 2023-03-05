MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Stock Performance

National Research Announces Dividend

Shares of NRC opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,409,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,409,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,334,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $799,545. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

