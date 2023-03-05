MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.