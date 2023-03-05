MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $188,000 in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOND. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SOND opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

