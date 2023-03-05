MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

