MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,049 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 888,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $897.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.97.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

