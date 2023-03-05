MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,135 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

