MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,196 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,115 shares of company stock valued at $236,947 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

