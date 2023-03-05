MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,158 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 77.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 155.8% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,437,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,723 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 7,745.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 911,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $597.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

