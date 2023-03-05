MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,834 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 63.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 258,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

About Global Medical REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.