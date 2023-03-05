MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,420.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 364,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,944 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 587.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.34 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.