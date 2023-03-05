MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Toast by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675 in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast Price Performance

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.80. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

