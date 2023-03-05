MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Toast by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Toast
In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675 in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.80. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.