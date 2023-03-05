MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,680.34%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.