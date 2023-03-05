MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EGHT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 Company Profile

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.