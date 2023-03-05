MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 779,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.55 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $792.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

