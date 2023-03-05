MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 2,635,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRGV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Energy Vault Trading Up 5.2 %

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

NRGV stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.