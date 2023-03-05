MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 92.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $126.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

