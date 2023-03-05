MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 96.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 182.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 938,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 190,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,536,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $756.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

