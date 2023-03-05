MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8 %

WTBA stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $28.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.