MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $617.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

