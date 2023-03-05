MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.