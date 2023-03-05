MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CHK opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

