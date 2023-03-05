MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

